McDermott scored 13 points (4-8 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-4 FT) while adding two rebounds, and assist and a steal in 28 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 107-104 preseason loss to the Cavaliers.

With T.J. Warren (foot) sidelined, Aaron Holiday (three points, four assists in 23 minutes) got the start for the Pacers but it was McDermott who took the most advantage of the opportunity, leading the Pacers' bench in scoring on the night. The 28-year-old has played for five different teams in six NBA seasons and has never lived up to his billing as the 11th overall pick in the 2014 draft, but he could see a significant role on the second unit this year in Indiana, at least until Jeremy Lamb (knee) is ready to rejoin the lineup.