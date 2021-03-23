McDermott scored 20 points (9-14 FG, 2-6 3Pt) while adding two rebounds and an assist across 30 minutes in Monday's loss at Milwaukee.

McDermott returned to the starting lineup after a brief five-game stint off the bench and looked impressive, reaching the 20-point mark for the third time over his last 11 appearances. He has scored in double digits in nine games in a row, averaging 15.9 points while shooting at an impressive clip -- 57 percent from the field and 42.2 percent from three-point range -- during that span.