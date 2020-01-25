McDermott posted 25 points (9-10 FG, 6-7 3Pt), two rebounds, an assist and a steal across 24 minutes in Friday's 129-118 win over the Warriors.

McDermott sunk six three-pointers for the second time this month, which helped crank the forward's scoring total up a notch. McDermott's found his way to 25 minutes on the court consistently throughout the season and is rounding out the month of January with some excellent stat lines due to his three-point prowess.