McDermott tallied 20 points (6-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 6-6 FT) and five rebounds across 22 minutes Saturday in a 110-107 loss to the Knicks.

McDermott was the only Pacers starter who played under 30 minutes but utilized his allotted time to lead them in scoring. Since returning from a previous ankle injury, the 29-year-old has averaged 12.3 points across four games. McDermott may supply some increased scoring in upcoming games if fellow starter Malcolm Brogdon (knee) misses more games like he did Saturday. Even so, the veteran is still better suited as a waiver-wire pickup than as an adequate fantasy option.