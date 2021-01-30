McDermott (back) is questionable for Sunday's game against the 76ers due to a lower back contusion.
McDermott was forced to leave Friday's game against the Hornets early due to his back issue, and he's officially questionable ahead of Sunday's matchup. If he's unable to play, Jeremy Lamb and Kelan Martin could see increased run for the Pacers.
