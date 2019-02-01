Pacers' Doug McDermott: Questionable to return
McDermott is questionable to return Thursday against the Magic due to bruised ribs, Scott Agness of The Athletic reports.
If McDermott fails to return to the contest, look for T.J Leaf and Edmond Sumner to receive more playing time as a result. McDermott exited the game after recording five points (2-5 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 1-1 FT), a rebound and an assist in 16 minutes.
