McDermott (teeth) is questionable for Wednesday's game against the Cavaliers.
McDermott was hit in the mouth during Monday's game against the 76ers, and he underwent dental work Tuesday. Even with that being the case, there's a chance he plays Wednesday, which is the Pacers' second-to-last game before the All-Star break. If he's out Wednesday, more minutes could go to Edmond Sumner.
