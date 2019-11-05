Pacers' Doug McDermott: Questionable with sore foot
McDermott is questionable for Tuesday's game against Charlotte due to a sore left foot.
McDermott's name didn't pop up on the injury report until Monday night, so he appears to have come away with some soreness following Sunday's matchup against Chicago. He'll likely test his foot during shootaround before his availability is determined.
