McDermott (back), in 29 minutes, totaled 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), seven rebounds and one assist during Wednesday's 130-110 loss to the Bucks.

Despite dealing with a lower back contusion and coming off the bench, McDermott was on the floor more than any starter outside of Domantas Sabonis. He was also second on the team in field goals made, again behind Sabonis. McDermott's shot has been falling of late, making 59.6 percent of his shots over his last five games.