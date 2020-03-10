Pacers' Doug McDermott: Remains out Tuesday
McDermott (toe) remains out for Tuesday's game against the Celtics, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.
McDermott was able to go through shootaround, but the team will play it safe and hold him out of a third consecutive game. Following Tuesday's game, the Pacers have three days off before playing in Philadelphia on Saturday.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for Week 21
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 21.
-
Week 21 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for Week 21, with a much lighter...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 20
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 20.
-
Week 20 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a very active Week 20.
-
Hoops Mailbag: Fantasy feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...