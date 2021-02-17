McDermott (knee) is still considered questionable for Wednesday's game against the Timberwolves, Pacers reporter Scott Agness reports.

McDermott is dealing with a bruised knee that kept him out of Monday's game, but after going through parts of Tuesday's practice, there's hope that he'll be able to return to action. McDermott was able to go through a pregame shooting workout, but the team make not make an official call on his status until closer to the 8:00 PM ET tip.