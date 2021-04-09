McDermott isn't starting Friday's game against Orlando.
McDermott had started each of the past three games and averaged 11.0 points in 22.3 minutes per contest during that time. However, he'll play a bench role Friday with Domantas Sabonis available against Orlando.
