Pacers' Doug McDermott: Ruled out Sunday
McDermott (toe) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Mavs, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.
As expected, McDermott will miss a second straight game as he nurses a sore right toe. The good news for the Pacers, however, is they'll get T.J. Warren (leg) back, while Victor Oladipo (knee) will also play.
