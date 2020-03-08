Play

McDermott (toe) will not be available for Sunday's game against the Mavs, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

As expected, McDermott will miss a second straight game as he nurses a sore right toe. The good news for the Pacers, however, is they'll get T.J. Warren (leg) back, while Victor Oladipo (knee) will also play.

