McDermott (knee) will not play in Monday's game against Chicago.

A sore right knee landed McDermott on the injury report following Saturday's win over Atlanta, which he finished with 26 points, three rebounds and three assists. The ailment will ultimately keep him out of Monday's game, meaning Jeremy Lamb, Justin Holiday and perhaps JaKarr Sampson could see some extra playing time. T.J. McConnell will enter the starting five in McDermott's place as the Pacers go with a smaller lineup.