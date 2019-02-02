Pacers' Doug McDermott: Ruled out vs. Miami
McDermott (ribs) will not play Saturday against Miami, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.
McDermott suffered bruised ribs in Thursday's game in Orlando, and he'll be held out after carrying a doubtful tag into Saturday. The Creighton product has been a fixture in the rotation all season after signing on as a free agent, but he averaged only 6.0 points per game on 42.0 percent shooting in the month of January (16.9 MPG). In his absence, T.J. Leaf and Thaddeus Young could pick up a few extra minutes.
More News
-
Week 17 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With only one full week left before the All-Star break and trade deadline, solidifying your...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 17
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 16 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 16 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 16 Waiver Wire
The relative quiet schedule was the focus only until the Anthony Davis news hit the street...
-
Week 16 Start' Em & Sit 'Em
A widely varied schedule makes even Damian Lillard and C.J. McCollum nearly unusable for Week...