McDermott (ribs) will not play Saturday against Miami, J. Michael of the Indy Star reports.

McDermott suffered bruised ribs in Thursday's game in Orlando, and he'll be held out after carrying a doubtful tag into Saturday. The Creighton product has been a fixture in the rotation all season after signing on as a free agent, but he averaged only 6.0 points per game on 42.0 percent shooting in the month of January (16.9 MPG). In his absence, T.J. Leaf and Thaddeus Young could pick up a few extra minutes.