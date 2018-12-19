McDermott managed 12 points (4-9 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-3 FT) and one steal in 21 minutes during Tuesday's 92-91 loss to the Cavaliers.

McDermott has reached double figures in scoring nine times over the last 15 games, this after doing so in just four of the first 16 tilts. The 26-year-old forward seems to be growing more comfortable here in his first season with the team, but he's primarily a three-point specialist who contributes minimally in most categories.