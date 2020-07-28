McDermott went for 13 points (5-7 FG, 3-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 15 minutes during Tuesday's 118-111 scrimmage loss to the Spurs.

McDermott got hot from beyond the arc and had an efficient scoring night. If Victor Oladipo (knee) opts to sit out the official games and Domantas Sabonis (foot) is ruled out for a significant amount of time, that could result in a bit more playing time for McDermott. However, he generally contributes very little outside of the three-point shooting department.