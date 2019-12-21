McDermott posted 13 points (5-9 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six rebounds and an assist in 21 minutes during Friday's win over Sacramento.

McDermott drilled multiple threes for the 17th time this season while recording double-figures for the 11th time. While he doesn't offer much besides his scoring prowess, the Creighton product's an efficient source of threes and could be worth a look in formats where long-distance shooting is relevant. Through 28 games, McDermott's averaging 9.4 points, 2.9 rebounds, 1.8 threes and 1.1 assists while shooting 46.7 percent from the field, a career-best 47.2 percent from behind the arc and 77.3 percent from the line in 20.9 minutes.