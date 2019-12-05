Pacers' Doug McDermott: Scores 14 in 18 minutes
McDermott managed 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 win over the Thunder.
McDermott snapped a five-game streak of single-digit scoring, reaching double figures for the sixth time through 21 appearances. All six of those showings have been across the last 14 tilts, but McDermott isn't earning enough minutes or producing enough points to warrant attention outside of deeper formats.
More News
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Plays 15 minutes in overtime win•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Scores 18 points against Houston•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Continues hot shooting run•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Drops 14 points Friday•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Fills box score in Wednesday's win•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Shakes off injury•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Star search
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.