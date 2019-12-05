McDermott managed 14 points (5-9 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and two rebounds in 18 minutes during Wednesday's 107-100 win over the Thunder.

McDermott snapped a five-game streak of single-digit scoring, reaching double figures for the sixth time through 21 appearances. All six of those showings have been across the last 14 tilts, but McDermott isn't earning enough minutes or producing enough points to warrant attention outside of deeper formats.