McDermott poured 17 points (6-9 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four rebounds and an assist across 25 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Lakers.

McDermott has scored in double digits in 13 straight games and has clearly settled as one of the most reliable scoring threats in a depleted Pacers roster. The sharpshooter has also made at least one trey in 10 straight games and should remain a consistent offensive weapon for the Pacers come playoff time.