Pacers' Doug McDermott: Scores 17 points Tuesday
McDermott had 17 points (8-12 FG, 1-3 3Pt), two rebounds, and one assist in 26 minutes during Tuesday's 115-109 loss to the Clippers.
McDermott came away with 17 points on 8-of-12 shooting Tuesday, his second straight game in double-digits. McDermott is about as one-dimensional a player as you will find in the league, evidenced by his combined three rebounds and one assist over the same period. He is not worth considering in standard formats unless injuries allow him to move into a larger role as was the case Tuesday.
