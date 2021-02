McDermott had 18 points (8-14 FG, 0-3 3PT, 2-3 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in Sunday's loss to Utah.

McDermott contributed to the Pacers' struggles from beyond the arc, but he still managed a respectable line and finished with a positive plus-minus in his 32 minutes. McDermott has now scored in double-figures in six of his last seven games. Even so, he's a relatively unattractive fantasy option given that he adds almost nothing in terms of assists, steals, or blocks.