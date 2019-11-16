McDermott had 18 points (7-15 FG, 3-6 3PT, 1-1 FT) and five rebounds in 32 minutes during Friday's 111-102 loss at Houston.

McDermott is yet to start a single game for the Pacers this season, but he has turned things around after a slow start to the campaign. He has scored in double figures in four of his last five outings, emerging as a reliable scoring threat on Indiana's second unit.