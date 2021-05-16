McDermott accumulated 20 points (8-15 FG, 4-8 3Pt), two assists, one rebound, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Sunday's 125-113 win over the Raptors.

The 29-year-old has now scored double-digit points in 14 straight games, a span in which he's averaging 16.3 points, 2.3 rebounds, 1.9 three-pointers and 1.3 assists. McDermott averaged career highs in points (13.6), rebounds (3.4) and assists (1.3) through 66 games in his seventh NBA season. He'll look to parlay his recent impressive scoring pace into Tuesday's play-in tournament game.