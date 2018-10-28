McDermott managed six points (1-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 4-4 FT) and two assists in 18 minutes during Saturday's 119-107 win over the Cavaliers.

McDermott has seen less than 20 minutes in each of the last three games after seeing 20-plus minutes in each of the first three. He scored in double figures in those first three tilts, then went scoreless in a loss to the Timberwolves before scoring 10 points in 13 minutes versus the Spurs. It's clear McDermott won't be expected to shoulder a heavy load given the team's depth.