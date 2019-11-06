Pacers' Doug McDermott: Shakes off injury
McDermott (foot) played 19 minutes off the bench and contributed eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist Tuesday in the Pacers' 122-120 overtime loss to the Hornets.
McDermott's availability was uncertain leading up to tipoff after he carried a questionable tag into the contest, but he ended up seeing a normal minutes load off the bench. The forward's place in coach Nate McMillan's rotation looks secure at the moment, but he's not producing at a level that makes him particularly interesting for fantasy purposes. Through seven games, McDermott is averaging 5.4 points (on 34.1 percent shooting from the field), 1.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 triples in 17.7 minutes.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 3
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 3 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...