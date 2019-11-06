McDermott (foot) played 19 minutes off the bench and contributed eight points (3-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and one assist Tuesday in the Pacers' 122-120 overtime loss to the Hornets.

McDermott's availability was uncertain leading up to tipoff after he carried a questionable tag into the contest, but he ended up seeing a normal minutes load off the bench. The forward's place in coach Nate McMillan's rotation looks secure at the moment, but he's not producing at a level that makes him particularly interesting for fantasy purposes. Through seven games, McDermott is averaging 5.4 points (on 34.1 percent shooting from the field), 1.9 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.1 triples in 17.7 minutes.