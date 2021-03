McDermott will come off the bench Saturday at Phoenix, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

The 29-year-old started in his past 10 appearances but will move to the bench with Caris LeVert (left kidney carcinoma) making his debut with the Pacers. McDermott is averaging 13.2 points, 4.0 rebounds and 1.3 assists in 26.1 minutes this season, though LeVert figures to cut into some of his playing time.