McDermott will start Saturday's game against the Spurs, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.
With Domantas Sabonis (ankle) out, McDermott will get the nod. Across 16 prior starts this season, he's averaged 14.1 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 28.4 minutes.
