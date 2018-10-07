Pacers' Doug McDermott: Starting Saturday
McDermott is starting during Saturday's matchup against the Grizzlies.
With coach Nate McMillan resting his starters, McDermott will get a chance to see an uptick in minutes. He shot 1-for-8 during the Pacers' first preseason contest.
