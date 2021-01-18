McDermott will start Sunday's game against the Clippers.
With Myles Turner out, the Pacers will shift Domantas Sabonis up to center, while McDermott enters the lineup at power forward. McDermott had 16 points, three rebounds and three assists off the bench in Thursday's win over Portland.
