McDermott will start Saturday's contest against the Thunder, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

The Pacers are still missing a variety of key players, so McDermott should continue seeing an expanded role, and he'll be inserted into the starting five for Saturday's game. Over the past four contests, he's averaged 15.5 points, 2.8 rebounds and 1.8 assists in 22.5 minutes.