Pacers' Doug McDermott: Starting Wednesday
McDermott will start Wednesday's game against Atlanta, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
McDermott will get the start at small forward in Wednesday's season finale against Atlanta. In 76 games this season, the Creighton product's averaging 7.3 points, 1.4 rebounds and 1.1 threes in 17.2 minutes.
