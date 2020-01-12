Pacers' Doug McDermott: Strong two-way effort Friday
McDermott posted 16 points (7-11 FG, 2-6 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block across 22 minutes during Friday's 116-105 victory over the Bulls
Friday marked one of McDermott's best games of the season, as he's scored 16 or more points just seven times this season. Plus, it was his first performance all year with one steal and one block. He's been a solid source of threes, with 24 performances with multiple triples, but that's about the only value he provides to a fantasy team on a regular basis.
