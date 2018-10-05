McDermott managed just two points (1-8 FG, 0-4 3Pt), six rebounds, two assists, and one steal in 35 minutes during Thursday's 110-100 preseason victory over Houston.

McDermott played a team-high 35 minutes off the bench but struggled from just about everywhere finishing with two points on 1-of-8 shooting. If his shot is not falling, McDermott is going to find it hard to put up any fantasy value as he does very little outside of scoring the basketball. The Pacers have invested a large chunk of money in McDermott and so he will likely be given plenty of opportunities to prove his worth leading up to the regular season. Even if he manages to find his shot, his value is very limited and he will likely not be able to put up standard league numbers.