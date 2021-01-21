McDermott went for 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-112 loss to the Mavs.

It was McDermott's second consecutive start with Myles Turner (hand) out and he nearly recorded a double-double but had his second worst shooting performance when shooting the ball 10 or more times. While his shot wasn't falling Wednesday, McDermott is averaging over 18 points per game over his last three outings. However, his impact could be hindered depending on how the Pacers handle Turner's injury.