McDermott went for 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-112 loss to the Mavs.
It was McDermott's second consecutive start with Myles Turner (hand) out, and he nearly recorded a double-double despite an unimpressive shooting performance. McDermott has averaged 18.3 points over the last three games, but with Turner considered day-to-day, this run won't last long.
More News
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Excels in spot start•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Starting Sunday•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Compiles 16 points with second unit•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Explodes for 21 points in loss•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Available Saturday•
-
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Officially questionable for Saturday•