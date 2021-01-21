McDermott went for 16 points (6-16 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 2-4 FT), eight rebounds, three assists and one block across 34 minutes during Wednesday's 124-112 loss to the Mavs.

It was McDermott's second consecutive start with Myles Turner (hand) out, and he nearly recorded a double-double despite an unimpressive shooting performance. McDermott has averaged 18.3 points over the last three games, but with Turner considered day-to-day, this run won't last long.