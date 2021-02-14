McDermott delivered 26 points (9-16 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 5-5 FT), three rebounds and three assists across 37 minutes in Saturday's 125-113 win at Atlanta.

McDermott has started back-to-back games ahead of Jeremy Lamb. Saturday's start allowed the Creighton product to score 26 points, his highest points tally as a starter for the Pacers this season. If McDermott's lineup spot is legitimate, he could bring more value to fantasy owners in future games. McDermott is averaging 6.8 minutes and 1.8 points more as a starter this season.