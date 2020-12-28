McDermott tallied 16 points (6-12 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists, one rebound and one steal across 27 minutes Sunday in the Pacers' 108-107 win over the Celtics.

McDermott has popped for double-digit points in each of the Pacers' first three games, but aside from drilling a handful of three-pointers (five), his production in other categories is lacking. That's nothing new for McDermott, who hasn't averaged more than 3.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists, 0.5 steals or 0.5 blocks in any of his first six NBA seasons. He likely won't be worth using as anything more than a points and three-pointers streamer in deeper leagues in 2020-21.