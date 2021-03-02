McDermott won't return to Monday's game against the 76ers afer suffering a broken tooth.
McDermott suffered what appeared to be a painful injury during the second half, and the team will hold him out the rest of the way. Aaron Holiday and Edmond Sumner could see additional playing time as a result.
