McDermott posted 18 points (6-13 FG, 3-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT) and nine rebounds in Thursday's victory over the Cavs.

McDermott tallied a season-low two points his last time out, but he bounced back with a strong effort Thursday that included a season-high 18 points. He was the only Pacer reserve to score in double figures and fell one board shy of his first double-double of the season. Though he remains on the fringes of fantasy relevance, McDermott has at least improved his stock by boosting his rebounding to a career-best 5.0 per game through five contests.