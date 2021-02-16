McDermott (knee) took part in portions of Tuesday's practice but is uncertain for Wednesday's game against Minnesota, Tony East of the West Indianapolis Community News reports.

McDermott missed his first game of the season Monday due to knee soreness but it sounds like he at least has a chance to return for Wednesday's game. The 29-year-old's potential return would impact the value of T.J. McConnell, who started with McDermott sidelined.