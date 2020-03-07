Pacers' Doug McDermott: Unlikely to play Sunday
McDermott (toe) is doubtful for Sunday's action against the Mavericks, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
McDemott is expected to miss a second game with a sore right big toe. In his presumed absence, Edmond Sumner and JaKarr Sampson are candidates to see extra minutes.
