McDermott will not return to Friday's matchup with the Mavericks due to a right ankle sprain, Callie Caplan of The Dallas Morning News reports.

The severity of McDermott's injury is unknown at this time, but he will not be able to return Friday. He connected on 4-of-6 from beyond the arc before exiting. The Pacers do not play again until Monday, so the veteran shooter will have a few days to try and recover.