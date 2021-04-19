site: fantasynews | arena: nba | pageType: stories |
Pacers' Doug McDermott: Will play Monday
McDermott (ankle) will play Monday against San Antonio.
McDermott will be available to return after he missed the last three games with an ankle sprain. McDermott will likely be looking at increased workload Monday with Domantas Sabonis (back) ruled out.
