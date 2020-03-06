Pacers' Doug McDermott: Won't play Friday
McDermott (toe) is out Friday against the Bulls, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.
A toe injury will force McDermott to miss his first game of the season. In his place, Edmond Sumner and JaKarr Sampson could see extra run.
