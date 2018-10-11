Pacers' Doug McDermott: Yet to fire in preseason
McDermott had only two points to go with five rebounds and one assist in 20 minutes during Wednesday's 104-89 preseason loss to Chicago.
McDermott continued his preseason struggles Wednesday, scoring just two points and adding very little else. His contract is not looking like a good one at this point for the Pacers and he will need to find some form moving into the regular season if he is to prove he is worth the money he is being paid. McDermott is one of the more one-dimensional fantasy players around and has very little value outside of perimeter scoring, and that in itself can be sketchy at times.
