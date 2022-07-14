Washington was waived by the Pacers on Thursday, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

The Pacers need to clear some cap space in order to sign Deandre Ayton to a max offer sheet, so they'll accomplish that in part by parting ways with Washington, who spent last season on a two-way deal. The former Ohio State standout appeared in 48 games for Indiana, most of which came later in the season while Malcolm Brogdon, among others, was sidelined due to injury. Washington will become a free agent and look to catch on with another club prior to training camp.