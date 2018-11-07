Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Assigned to G-League
Sumner was assigned to the G-League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants on Wednesday.
Sumner has played 20 total minutes for the Pacers this season, recording two points, one rebound, one assist and one steal. He'll likely see some more run in the G-League.
More News
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: To play Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Questionable Wednesday vs. Bulls•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Returns to court vs. Cavs•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Questionable Monday vs. Cavaliers•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Has nice outing Thursday•
-
Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Impressive in return to action•
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...
-
Fantasy hoops: Waiver Wire Week 3
A quirk in the schedule makes the Trail Blazers and Sixers prime candidates for Week 3.