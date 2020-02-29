Sumner (hip) is available to play Saturday against the Cavaliers, J. Michael of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Sumner was considered a game-time decision with the hip issue, but he'll be suiting up Saturday after missing 11 of the past 12 games. The 24-year-old is averaging 4.3 points, 1.5 rebounds and 1.4 assists in 13.4 minutes this season.