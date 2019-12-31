Pacers' Edmond Sumner: Available to play Tuesday
Sumner (knee) is available to play in Tuesday's game against Philadelphia.
Sumner was formerly ruled out Tuesday, but his health has seemingly progressed over the past day. Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring) is also back Tuesday, meaning it'll be hard for Sumner to crack an appearance in the lineup though. The Xavier product is currently averaging 4.4 points and 1.8 assists over 10 contests.
